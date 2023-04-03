BMO Capital Markets Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

TSE:CS traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.90.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

