BNP Paribas Upgrades Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

BGAOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Proximus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.44) to €11.00 ($11.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Proximus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.73) to €12.50 ($13.44) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Shares of BGAOY opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

