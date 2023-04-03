Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

OTC BBLG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bone Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

