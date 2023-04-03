Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 622,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 162,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,907. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. Brady has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Brady

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 21.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 69,155 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.