Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 1.8% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.45. The company had a trading volume of 87,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,835. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average is $222.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

