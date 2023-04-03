Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $69.52. 1,000,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067,916. The firm has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.