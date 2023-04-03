Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) PT at $21.84

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 over the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Asana by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.13 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

