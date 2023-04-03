Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) PT at $21.84

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.84.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Transactions at Asana
In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 over the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Asana Price Performance
NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.13 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.23.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
