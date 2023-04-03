Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Target Price at $8.83

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.
IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Insider Activity at iHeartMedia
In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iHeartMedia Stock Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ IHRT opened at $3.90 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.