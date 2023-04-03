Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Target Price at $8.83

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iHeartMedia Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 726,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $3.90 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

