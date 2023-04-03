Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Target Price at $128.92

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.92.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

