Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.06

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $11.97. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1,294,872 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 161,235 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 8,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,440,000 after purchasing an additional 480,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.