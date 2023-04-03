Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Update

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 28th total of 943,500 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp
In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,577,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,360,425.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,360,425.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 14,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $358,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,570,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,395,294.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 140,590 shares of company stock worth $3,286,192. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Byline Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 24.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
Read More
