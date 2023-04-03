Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. Byrna Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Byrna Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BYRN opened at $7.59 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.
