Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. Byrna Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN opened at $7.59 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Byrna Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

