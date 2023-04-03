Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 573,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 178,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

BYRN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,437. The stock has a market cap of $169.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.47. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.