Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,444 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 34,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000.

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF stock remained flat at $19.16 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,290. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

