CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.78) to €4.35 ($4.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.90 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.14.
CaixaBank Trading Down 2.4 %
CaixaBank stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.47.
CaixaBank Company Profile
CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.
