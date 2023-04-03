Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

CPE traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.99. 3,455,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

