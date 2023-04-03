Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 419,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

CLMT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,525. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

