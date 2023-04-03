Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CNGL remained flat at $10.56 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,317. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Institutional Trading of Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 270,125 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,267,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 667,346 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,169,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 930,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,942,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

