Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.32

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 118203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEED shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.41.

The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

