Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,067 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPMD traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. 284,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $47.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.