Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Up 2.1 %

COOSF traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. Carbios SAS has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

