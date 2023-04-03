Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Up 5.8% in March

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 124,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 120,347 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 37,399,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,972,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

