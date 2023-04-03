Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.44.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $216.46 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.14.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

