Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.97. 322,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,453. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

