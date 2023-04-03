Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,114. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

