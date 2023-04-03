Cassia Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 20.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $25,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.74. 3,047,977 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

