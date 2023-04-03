Cassia Capital Partners LLC Sells 357 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.91. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.42.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

