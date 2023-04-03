Cassia Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,510 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.13. 6,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.25. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $111.13. The company has a market cap of $822.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.