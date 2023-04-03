Cassia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.65. 360,603 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.