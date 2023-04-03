Cassia Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,942 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,968,000 after buying an additional 295,418 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,656,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.17. 340,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,339. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $101.40.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

