Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,776,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 4,221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,588.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWQXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Castellum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Handelsbanken raised Castellum AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CWQXF remained flat at $11.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Castellum AB has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $25.35.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

