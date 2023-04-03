Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Trading Down 3.5%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.60 and last traded at $63.41. 124,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,320,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.10.

Catalent Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Catalent by 16,557.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 68,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Catalent by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

