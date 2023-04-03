Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.31

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.31 and last traded at $134.23, with a volume of 97814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.24.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

