CEEK VR One Day Volume Reaches $4.55 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $67.26 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08344784 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,855,000.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

