Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003585 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and $1.48 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,720,471 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

