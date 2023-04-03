Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Up to $17.46

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $18.50. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 3,014,594 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.21.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.