Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Holdings Boosted by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Robotti Robert owned about 0.06% of Central Securities worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, Director David Martin Poppe purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Martin Poppe purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.24 per share, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.3 %

About Central Securities

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. 31,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,143. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

