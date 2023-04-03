Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 14,964 shares.The stock last traded at $34.80 and had previously closed at $34.78.

Central Securities Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Central Securities

In other news, Director David Martin Poppe purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,480.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Central Securities by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Central Securities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Central Securities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

