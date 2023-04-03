Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 676,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 465,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 104.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

