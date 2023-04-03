CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €118.00 by Warburg Research

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €118.00 ($126.88) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

CWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

ETR CWC traded down €1.60 ($1.72) during trading on Monday, hitting €95.00 ($102.15). 2,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The company has a market cap of $683.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €69.90 ($75.16) and a fifty-two week high of €103.00 ($110.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.86.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

