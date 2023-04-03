ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChampionX Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

