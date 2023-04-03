ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $28.97. ChampionX shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 164,910 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $6,104,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ChampionX by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 118,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 113,947 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ChampionX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

