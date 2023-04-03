China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.59. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

