China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.59. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
About China Pharma
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.