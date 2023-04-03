China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in March

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 917,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.7 days.

CYYHF stock remained flat at $0.71 during midday trading on Friday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the sale of automobiles and provision of after-sales services. It operates through the following business segments: Passenger Vehicle Sales and Service; Automobile Rental Services; and Financial Leasing and Small Loan Services.

