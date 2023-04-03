Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 3.2% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 767,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE stock remained flat at $15.96 on Monday. 669,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,184. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

