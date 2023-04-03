Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.34.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.11. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$4.40.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$439.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.16 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4247911 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

