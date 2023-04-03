Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.08.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.29. 373,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.