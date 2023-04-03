Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $241.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.08.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $194.18 on Friday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.64 and a 200-day moving average of $207.27.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.