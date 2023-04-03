Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Ciena Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.52 on Monday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,774,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at $12,438,459.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,774,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after acquiring an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Ciena by 4.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Ciena by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,144,000 after acquiring an additional 178,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

