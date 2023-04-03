Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIEN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,052,482.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

